The way things are currently trending, it sure looks like the Detroit Lions will be without two of their most potent offensive weapons. D’Andre Swift has nearly been ruled out already, as coach Dan Campbell said it would basically take a miracle for the Lions running back to return this week from ankle and shoulder injuries. Amon-Ra St. Brown hasn’t practiced this week, and the Lions haven’t exactly sounded optimistic about his ankle sprain either.

But is it possible that it won’t really matter that much this week?

The Seattle Seahawks have one of the worst defenses in the league and don’t do anything particularly well. The only statistical measure they excel at is red-zone defense, and as this week’s guest on our “First Byte” podcast explained, that may be a little misleading.

So will the Lions reserve weapons be more than enough to lead the Lions to their second victory of the season? That’s what we asked of Mookie Alexanders, the producer over at Field Gulls and this week’s guest on our preview podcast.

Topics of discussion in this week’s episode include:

Is Geno Smith actually kind of good?

How has the Seahawks’ young offensive line managed thus far?

Are there any receiving weapons outside of D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett to worry about?

Why have the Seahawks struggled to run the ball thus far?

How has Seattle’s run defense gone from best in the league to one of the worst?

PREDICTIONS!

Check out our conversation here:

