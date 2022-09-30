Amon-Ra St. Brown, D’Andre Swift won’t play in Week 4, per Dan Campbell

The Detroit Lions will be without two of their top offensive weapons in Week 4 as they prepare to take on the Seattle Seahawks. Lions head coach Dan Campbell effectively ruled both Amon-Ra St. Brown and D’Andre Swift out at his Friday morning press conference.

“Yeah, I would say he is out,” Campbell said about St. Brown. “Looks like he is out.”

St. Brown injured his ankle in Week 3 and had been unable to practice during Week 4. He told the media on Wednesday that he was hopeful he would be able to play but was taking things day-by-day.

In his absence, the Lions will turn to their wide receiver depth, specifically Kalif Raymond and Quintez Cephus, to fill the void.

“Next man up,” Campbell said. “We still have Hock (T.J. Hockenson), we still got (DJ) Chark. We got (Kalif Raymond) leaf, we got Cephus. I mean we got, Jamaal (Williams) and we got this O-line, and a quarterback (Jared Goff) that can throw it. So, we feel good about it.”

Chark (ankle) and Hockenson (foot) have also been dealing with injuries, but both are good to go for the Seahawks game.

“His ankle is a little bit sore,” Campbell said of Chark. “The one he had repaired last year. But he is good. He’s good. He’ll be out (at practice) to do some walkthrough and let him jog around a bit, but he should be good.”

A notable name absent from Campbell’s list of weapons was Swift, whose status he addressed a bit later in the press conference.

“Yeah, he’s not looking good either,” Campbell said of Swift. “I’d say he is probably out as well.”

Williams will be the Lions lead back on Sunday, and he is coming off a game that saw him carry the ball 20 times for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Getting Williams running downhill was the No. 1 key in my game preview, and the Lions appear confident he can carry the load.

The Lions official injury report will be released at roughly 4 p.m. ET on Friday.