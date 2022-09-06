Detroit Lions sell out Week 1 game vs. Eagles; offering standing-room tickets

Last year, the Detroit Lions had the lowest average home attendance of any NFL team, averaging just 51,522 people in attendance. That figure represented the lowest figure since the team’s 2010 season.

However, 2022 is off to a much more promising start. With the hype of HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” an improved roster, and a charismatic head coach, the Lions have sold out Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, a team source told Pride of Detroit.

In fact, the Lions announced on Tuesday that they are selling standing-room tickets to the game for the first time since 2019. As noted by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, this is the first time the Lions have offered standing-room tickets in a non-Thanksgiving game since 2017.

Interestingly enough, the Lions are selling standing room tickets as a $74 bundle. That means in addition to a standing room ticket for Sunday’s game against the Eagles, you will get a seat for the Week 2 game against the Washington Commanders. The website describes the seat for Week 2 as an “upper level corner ticket.”

Back in March, team president Rod Wood said that early returns on ticket sales were promising, ranking in the top-10 in season ticket sale retention rates. However, he knows the best way for the Lions to get people in the stands is to win.

“If you look at the teams that had the most attendance growth last year, it was teams that turned around their football team, teams that relocated to new markets, or teams that built a new stadium,” Wood said. “We’re not going to do the last two, so we got to focus on the first one.”

The Lions take on the Eagles on Sunday, September 11, at 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field in Detroit. If you’re interested in purchasing one of these bundles, head to www.detroitlions.com/bundle.