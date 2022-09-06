Detroit Lions ‘Hard Knocks’ season finale recap: What Just Happened?

You hate to see it go, but like the old saying goes, “All good things must come to an end.” The Detroit Lions’ time on “Hard Knocks” was so much fun. We got to learn a lot things and see players and coaches in a new light. Really we got to see the Lions organization as a whole in a new light as well. The rest of the country surely did. Now it’s over. The good news is that means Lions football is right around the corner.

As always, I have thoughts on this episode. These are those thoughts:

The cuts

It’s never easy to watch this. You’re watching a few different things here. First off, you’re seeing someone lose their job. Then you’re either seeing someone take a bump in the road to living their dream or possibly the end of their dream. For many of the vets, you’re seeing the end of their run. It can be emotional to watch, even if you know the players know that this league is a business.

Tom Kennedy

The cut that stood out the most was Kennedy. There’s respect there and you can feel it. It seemed like coach Dan Campbell may have got a little emotional on this one, too. He felt that while Kennedy earned it, it just wasn’t in the cards.

The running backs

“Hard Knocks” took us right inside the room to figure out who the Lions’ third running back was going to be. We got to see all the conversations, and we also got to see the unfortunate side of things as well with the Lions cutting Godwin Igwebuike. Soak up these moments. After “Hard Knocks,” we’re back on the outside of the building wondering what the Lions are going to do and why.

Chase Lucas

Amongst all the heartache, we got to see some triumph as well. Chase Lucas is a guy that worked really hard to make this team, and we got to see some of that work on this episode. The episode highlighted Aubrey Pleasant’s relationship with the rookie. It was almost as if Pleasant specially took Lucas under his wing.

It was fun to see the young kid and his eagerness to show that he can play this game and he really wants this. Really great to see that confidence that he has.

What do you think the artist is trying to say here?

I can tell you myself that the Vincent Van Gogh immersive experience is definitely awesome. A really good day date option, too. The whole German speaking part of it is something I can’t speak to. My wife has taught me some Spanish and that’s about as far as my bilingual life goes.

Obinna Eze

Here’s a side of things that it was cool to see. We’ve seen the cuts and we know what that looks like. But it was cool to see what it looks like when a player is waived but is then immediately made aware of the team’s intentions to bring him right back to be on the practice squad if they clear waivers. As we know now, Eze did clear waivers and is now a part of the Lions practice squad. It’s cool to see how that works out.

I wish this Rodrigo guy would stop trying to destroy my marriage. Dude comes out here on this episode with some tight pants and a cowboy hat on. Man I can’t compete with that. Now she’s over here talking about how she wants to get a Malcolm Rodriguez jersey this season. Apparently everyone wants one. Lions president Rod Wood says that Rodriguez’s jersey is the second most requested jersey after Aidan Hutchinson.

Eminem

As soon as it was announced that the Lions were going to be on this season’s “Hard Knocks,” I wondered if Eminem would be involved with the show. Eminem didn’t disappoint. He was his normal funny self. I never thought we would see Dan Campbell and Eminem have a little moment. By the way, Eminem is really small. Campbell towered over him and so did Jared Goff. One of these days I have to try this Mom’s Spaghetti.

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Giants”

We got to take a little break form the Lions and head out to New York or New Jersey to see Kalil Pimpleton get a tryout with the Giants. That was cool. As we already knew, Pimpleton made the Giants. We even got to see a part of that contract signing.

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Minnesota Vikings”

Then we got a chance to see David Blough in purple. That was weird.

Duce vs. Glenn

These guys should get their own spinoff, if you ask me. One of the sad parts of “Hard Knocks” ending is that we won’t get to see their competitive relationship magnified like this on our TVs anymore.

The 2022 Lions will be...

“The 2022 Detroit Lions will be the team they can and will.”

Interesting response from Campbell. I’m not really sure what to think of that just yet. If I had to guess what Campbell meant by that, I’d say he meant that he has a high belief in this team, and that he knows what they will be that. Sunday can’t get here fast enough.