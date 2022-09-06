Detroit Lions ‘Hard Knocks’ finale live discussion, open thread

It’s closing time for “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions.” It’s been a wonderful season full of heart, levity and, of course, grit. The HBO documentary series has put the Detroit Lions on the map, and made huge fans out of national audiences. Coach Dan Campbell has been a star, making at least four notable quotes per episode. The rest of the staff, too, has shined with their ability to relate to players in a unique way.

But it all comes to an end on Tuesday night, with the toughest episode of all. Roster cuts are coming. And while we already know the outcome of most of these moves, we have yet to see the human aftermath of some of these decisions. The cruelty of this business is that these players don’t just lose their jobs, they disappear from the spotlight completely. No exit interview with the media. No going away party. Many of these players will be in a completely different side of the country is less than 24 hours after getting cut.

And that’s what makes “Hard Knocks” special. Those stories don’t just disappear the moment these players’ names appear on a transaction list. We get to see the real, human consequences of tough, hard decisions.

It’s not going to be an easy watch for tonight’s “Hard Knocks” finale, but it’s going to be an important one.

