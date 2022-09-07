“Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions” is in the books after five thrilling episodes. It was a rare opportunity for Lions fans to see their franchise in a way they have never seen it before—to see parts of the facility that have never been publicly shown before.

But, most of all, we got to know the people within the organization. We got to know how the coaching staff utilizes their former playing years to help motivate the current set of players. We got to see them live vicariously through the players, still cheering and trash talking like they were the ones who were strapping up.

And in the end, as with all “Hard Knocks” seasons, we got to see the brutal aftermath of NFL training camp. After a month of brutally hard work, the journey ends for hundreds upon hundreds of players across the NFL.

In the season finale of “Hard Knocks,” we saw the fallout of Detroit’s backup quarterback position, the heartbreak of a veteran like Dan Skipper hearing that he had been cut yet again, and, surprisingly, we saw so many Lions players take the news with a sense of professionalism—even thanking coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes for the way they carried themselves throughout the process.

On the final episode of “Talking Knocks,” our “Hard Knocks” recap podcast, we pick out our favorite moments from the season finale and talk about the series as a whole. What did they get right? What did they miss? And, most importantly, what did we learn about this franchise?

Listen to our conversation here:

