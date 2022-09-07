Detroit Lions sign OL Darrin Paulo to practice squad

On Wednesday, the Detroit Lions announced that they had signed offensive lineman Darrin Paulo to the practice squad. No corresponding move was necessary, as the team had an open spot after releasing tight end Derrick Deese Jr. on Tuesday.

Paulo bounced on and off the practice squad in 2021, but he was never called upon to play any snaps during the regular season. In late July, the Lions re-signed him for training camp, where he shifted between tackle and guard. He opened camp at right tackle, but quickly shifted inside to guard and played 115 preseason snaps (29 at left guard, 86 at right guard), earning a moderate 60.3 overall grade from PFF.

With injuries along the offensive line, including starting right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (back) landing on injured reserve and backup right guard Tommy Kraemer absent from practice on Wednesday (per Jeremy Reisman), Paulo gives the Lions depth and versatility at the position.

The Lions are still exploring ideas on how to replace Vaitai in the starting lineup and how to shift around their personnel—which Reisman outlined earlier on Wednesday—but Paulo entering that mix seems unlikely, despite his familiarity with the blocking schemes. Guards Kraemer and Logan Stenberg, center Evan Brown, and tackle Matt Nelson all figure to get first looks ahead of Paulo at this time.

The Lions will release an updated injury jury report at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday and Pride of Detroit will have the important details for you at that time.