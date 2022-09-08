Meaningful NFL games are officially back!

The 2022 regular season kicks off with a bang on “Thursday Night Football.” The opening game features the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams hosting the Buffalo Bills. The Bills were seemingly a coin toss away from this being the matchup we would have seen last February, so the schedule planners were smart to get this game on the docket early in the season.

The Rams have won their last five season openers—the longest streak amongst NFC teams—but as the defending champs, they’ll have a much bigger target on their backs this season. In fact, only one Super Bowl Champion has won their season opener the year following their title in the last seven seasons.

Furthermore, Rams coach Sean McVay lost his only game coaching opposite Bills coach Sean McDermott. Back in 2020, the Bills beat the Rams 35-32 on a last-second touchdown throw from Bills quarterback Josh Allen to tight end Tyler Kroft.

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook are also looking the Bills’ way. Despite being the visiting team, Buffalo is favored by two points in this contest. So is the Pride of Detroit staff also siding with Buffalo or will the knowledge of what Matthew Stafford is capable of sway their decision-making?

Here is who our staff is picking for Thursday’s nights game:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s edition of “Thursday Night Football”

Date: Thursday, September 8, 2022

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles CA

TV: NBC, Peacock (Amazon’s Prime Video coverage begins in Week 2)

Announcers:

NBC: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark (field reporter)

Online Stream/Replay: Peacock, NFL+ Premium, NFL Network (Replay on Friday)

Enjoy the game and come chat with us in the comments.