Welcome back to another fantasy season where everyone is coming off an amazing draft and is primed for a championship run (unless you are a rebuilding team in dynasty...)!

Week 1 is a time for optimism but also a time without a ton of clarity as managers are unsure how players will perform on new teams, with new additions, or under new coaching staffs.

The Detroit Lions are going to be a fun team to watch yet again, as the offense has a ton of relevant fantasy players and the defense should yield a decent number of points for any opposing offense. That should be the case as the season opens up with the Philadelphia Eagles coming to town.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What are your Lions-Eagles bold fantasy predictions?

My answer: This is the year of D’Andre Swift. Health has been a concern, but when on the field, the running back is looking to finally take that step forward and it sure seems like this could be that season. The Eagles offer a good pass defense but are more susceptible on the ground. Swift can attack both ways and posts a top-five running back performance this week.

Philadelphia is investing in Jalen Hurts and brought in A.J. Brown to provide that big playmaking threat downfield. However, sophomore DeVonta Smith is just as talented and could surprise some people in his second season. The Lions are improved in the secondary but still far from impenetrable, allowing Smith to find the end zone and post double-digit points this weekend.

Your turn.