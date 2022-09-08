Join the Pride of Detroit NFL pick’em, survivor leagues

I am so sorry.

Between getting a promotion and the season sneaking up on me, I totally forgot to set up the official Pride of Detroit pro pick’em and suvivor football leagues in a timely manner.

So here I am—less than two hours before the 2022 NFL season kicks off—scrambling to put together a last-minute league. Rather than bore you with a bunch of words, I’m going to get to it quickly.

Again, we’re doing both leagues on Yahoo!, because I am resistant to change. So here are the deets.

NFL pick’em league (Yahoo Sports)

Style: Picks against the spread

Picks against the spread Group ID: 47872

47872 Password: rodrigo

Space is first-come, first-served, and there is a limited amount of spots. So if you see this right now, GET IN THERE AND MAKE YOUR PICKS ASAP!

NFL survivor football (Yahoo Sports)

Style: 1 strike and you’re out

1 strike and you’re out Group ID: 29467

29467 Password: MCDC

Again, first-come, first-served. Limited space. AND WHEN YOU SIGN UP, IMMEDIATELY MAKE YOUR PICK FOR WEEK 1

Sorry for the last-minuting. Good luck!