We made it. Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is here. The Detroit Lions open up their year with a tough test at home against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles are currently a trendy pick in the NFC with premiere talent at nearly every position group. On offense, they boast a formidable receiving duo in DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown, and their offensive line looks like one of the better units in all of football.

Defensively, they are really strong up front with veteran defensive tackles Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave, along with rookie Jordan Davis manning the middle. On the outside, their starting outside corners are James Bradberry and former Lion Darius Slay.

With a roster as talented as Philadelphia’s, this should be an interesting exercise.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which player from the Eagles would you want on the Lions roster?

My answer: Picking Darius Slay was enticing, but ultimately I am going with Jordan Davis here. Davis is just 22 years old, and at 6-foot-3 341 pounds—he possesses a rare combination of size and athleticism. After all, there is a reason his combine blew up the way it did. People that size aren’t supposed to be able to run the 40-yard dash in 4.78 seconds—which is still really difficult to grasp when you stop and think about it.

And as of now, the Lions could certainly use another talented player in the middle of their defense. Veteran Michael Brockers isn’t getting any younger, we still haven’t been able to see much of last year’s second-round draft pick Levi Onwuzurike, and pairing Davis with second-year defensive tackle Alim McNeill would set up the Lions on the interior for years to come.

What about you? Which player from the Eagles would you want on the Lions roster? Let us know in the comments.