The Detroit Lions have declared their injury designations ahead of their Week 1 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles and there was a combination of good and bad news on the offensive line.

Ruled OUT

IOL Tommy Kraemer (back)

DL Levi Onwuzurike (back)

At his Friday morning press conference, coach Dan Campbell suggested Kraemer’s chances of playing in Week 1 were low, and after a third missed practice this week, he was indeed ruled out.

“As it pertains to Kraemer, I would say he’s probably – it’s looking a little grim for him,” Campbell said. “But yeah, I think Logan’s (Stenberg) certainly got plenty of reps there, and we’ve moved a couple of guys around, and so we feel confident that we’ll have the best combination out there.”

With Kraemer out of the mix to replace Halapoulivaati Vaitai at right guard, Logan Stenberg could be the next man in line to get the start, as Campbell had some good things to say about him. And while Campbell did go on to say, the team felt comfortable with the plan they had in place, he wouldn’t confirm what that plan was.

“Yeah, I’m not going to tell,” Campbell said with a competitive advantage smile.

Onwuzurike remains sidelined with a back injury and, as expected, is ruled out of this game. There is no clear timeline for his return to action, but the fact that they still haven’t placed him on injured reserve indicates he could be back soon.

Doubtful

S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring)

Melifonwu missed nearly a month of training camp and only has three days of limited practices under his belt since returning, so a doubtful designation seems appropriate as he reacclimates.

Questionable

C Frank Ragnow (groin)

EDGE Julian Okwara (hamstring)

Ragnow injured his groin during Wednesday’s practice, and while he felt good enough to participate in Thursday’s walk-throughs, he skipped Thursday’s official practice. He returned to a limited practice on Friday and told the media that he was “cautiously optimistic” about playing on Sunday, but he still needed to see how it was feeling on Saturday, as well as check in on what coaches and medical staff thought about his status.

“I think it’s less on me because I’m going to try to go,” Ragnow told the media following Friday’s practice. “It’s more on the coaches and the medical staff, but I’m treating it as much as I can, making sure I’m doing everything I can to give them my best showing so I get their approval.”

If Ragnow is not cleared, Evan Brown—who started 13 games in Ragnow’s place last season—is ready to step in if needed.

“Evan banked a lot of reps for us last year and did a heck of a job for us,” Campbell said. “Shoot, I have a lot of confidence in him.”

Okwara has been practicing in limited fashion for two weeks now and his return to game action seems like it could go either way right now. Keep an eye on his status during warmups ahead of Sunday’s game, as this may end up being a game-time decision.

No injury designation

LB Chris Board (knee)

EDGE John Cominsky (illness)

K Austin Seibert (right groin)

Board was limited on Wednesday but finished off the week with two full participation practices and does not carry an injury designation into the game. He’s good to go.

Cominsky missed practice with an illness on Wednesday but has been fully back in action and does not appear to have any lingering results.

Seibert was limited during Wednesday’s practice—even though special teams coordinator Dave Fipp essentially labeled it a formality—and he is good to go for Sunday. The team did make a move at kicker on Friday, signing Dominik Eberle to the practice squad and placing Aldrick Rosas on the practice squad/injured list.