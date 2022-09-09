The Detroit Lions Week 1 opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles, have declared their injury designations and they are remarkably healthy to start the season. They do have a couple of players dealing with minor ailments, but all 53 players on the active roster are listed as without an injury designation and available for Week 1.

Let’s take a look at the Eagles players who did land on the injury report this week, with the starters listed in Bold.

Ruled OUT

None

Doubtful

None

Questionable

None

Told ya. I guess if a team was going to have a completely healthy roster, Week 1 is the most likely time for it to happen. Still, as we have seen with the Lions' injury designations, it is rare to have all 53 players as playable options.

Not listed with an injury designation

RB Miles Sanders (hamstring)

Javon Hargrave (toe)

Derek Barnett (ribs)

CB Josiah Scott (hamstring)

Sanders had been dealing with a hamstring injury throughout most of training camp, but was able to return to practice last week, and was a full participant all of this week. With no injury designation, he looks ready to start.

Hargrave and Barnett were limited on Wednesday but got in full practices on Thursday and Friday. Both are key cogs in the Eagles' defensive front and should be part of the rotation, even if their injuries limit a heavy workload.

Scott, a former Michigan State Spartan, is the Eagles’ backup nickel cornerback/safety and appears to be working through a hamstring injury suffered late in camp. He was limited on Wednesday and Thursday but was fully participating on Friday.