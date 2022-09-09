Detroit Lions approval poll: GM Brad Holmes (September 2022)

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes, like coach Dan Campbell, has had a grounds swelling of support since he landed in Detroit. Though his approval rating dropped just below 80 percent during the lowest point in the team’s 2021 season, it rebounded in a huge way as the Lions made a late-season surge.

The emergence of Amon-Ra St. Brown, impressive play of Penei Sewell, and contributions from undrafted rookies like Jerry Jacobs, AJ Parker, and Brock Wright made Holmes look every bit as advertised as the personnel scouter he was in Los Angeles.

Lions fans were even more hyped after the 2022 NFL Draft, where Holmes showed his first sign as an aggressive general manager. Moving up to grab Jameson Williams was a wildly popular move, and landing Aidan Hutchinson—even if it was a layup—was something fans appreciated. He avoided the unpopular alternatives of grabbing a quarterback, cornerback, or safety. After the draft, Holmes was boasting a 99 percent approval rating.

It will be interesting to see how that perception has changed now, though. On one hand, it looks like the Lions may have found another Day 3 wonder in linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and Hutchinson looks every bit as advertised.

On the other hand, the Lions’ young players continue to be plagued by injuries—and injuries that stemmed from their college days. Levi Onwuzurike remains sidelined with a back/hip injury that has caused him now to miss the majority of both training camps. Josh Paschal had to get hernia surgery that stems from an injury suffered during his final year at Kentucky. Jameson Williams will miss the first four games, and while that was expected from the Lions, one has to wonder if Holmes is making too many risky decisions when it comes to players coming off injuries in college.

Still, Holmes managed to turn around the Lions’ receiver room in a hurry, and many are wondering if he may have done the same at linebacker and edge rusher. The Lions roster is undoubtedly improved from last year, but its overall potential still remains a mystery.

Before we get into voting on Brad Holmes’ approval rating, here’s a look at how his rating fluctuated in Year 1 on the job.

March 2021 (pre-free agency): 97 percent approval

May 2021 (post-draft): 98 percent

September 2021 (post-cuts): 90 percent

October 2021: 87 percent

November 2021: 79 percent

December 2021: 97 percent

January 2022: 97 percent

March 2022 (pre-free agency): 96 percent

May 2022 (post-draft): 99 percent

Now it’s time to vote: