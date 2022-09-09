Notes: Detroit Lions given 29 percent chance to reach playoffs

Considering they’re coming off a 3-13-1 record in 2021, ESPN still projects the Detroit Lions have a decent chance at making the playoffs in 2022.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell ranked each team by offseason projections from ESPN’s Football Power Index, which also estimated each team’s chances of winning the Super Bowl. The Lions came in at No. 26 and were given a not-terrible 29.4% chance to make the playoffs—which was actually higher than two teams ranked above them in power rankings.

“It’s fair to wonder whether they really have a Super Bowl-caliber ceiling, which is reflected in their FPI odds; they have significantly higher playoff odds than the teams below them in these rankings, although their chances of winning a championship aren’t much different than the Steelers or Jaguars,” Barnwell writes.

He goes on to say the offense is in good shape, with playmakers at running back and wide receiver. The analyst notes Jared Goff is a veteran, which is one of the nicer things said about the QB, and mentions the “underrated offensive line,” though it’s consistently ranked among the top of the league, especially by Pro Football Focus.

“The defense is the bigger concern, given that Detroit finished 29th in DVOA a year ago,” Barnwell writes, which is fair.

Alternatively, the Lions were given a 1.1% chance of winning the Super Bowl

What’s a fun little fact is that last year, the Cincinnati Bengals had the fourth-longest odds to win the Super Bowl — what with Joe Burrow coming off a brutal knee injury and a division that was doing pretty well. Could the Lions be this year’s Bengals? Detroit to the Super Bowl??????????

And onto the rest of your notes.

“It’s not just leading by example, but being able to coach other guys and help them develop. That’s what leaders do, they don’t just make themselves better, they make everyone around them better.” Great piece from Justin Rogers at The Detroit News on safety Tracy Walker’s rise as a team leader.

In this episode of Tim Twentyman’s Inside the Huddle, he breaks down the NFC North with NFL Network’s Stacey Dales and previews the Philly game with Eagles insider Dave Spadaro.

We love this energy.

Man, you could’ve gotten a real nice steak for that money.



Now you’re going to have to wait until February for 126 of those steaks. https://t.co/v3G0QO7MoD — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) September 9, 2022

CBS Sports offers their Super Bowl and playoff picks. One analyst chose the Lions to finish second in the NFC North! Second!

GQ offers his picks for the first NFL game of the season (he nailed it). I’m just showing you cuz look at his shirt. :)