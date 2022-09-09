The Detroit Lions are always continuing to work their way through injuries on their roster and have moved practice squad kicker Aldrick Rosas to the practice squad/injured list and signed kicker Dominik Eberle in a corresponding move.

After Austin Seibert won the training camp kicking battle over Riley Patterson—who was subsequently claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars—the Lions signed Rosas to the practice squad for depth and insurance purposes.

Seibert is currently dealing with a groin injury and Rosas was being looked at as a possible game day elevation if Seibert’s injury worsened. But fortunately, after a full practice on Thursday, it appears Seibert is on track to play in Week 1 versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now, with Rosas also injured, the Lions have added Eberle as Seibert’s backup on the practice squad.

Eberle attended Utah State, and during his senior season in 2019, he successfully kicked 21 of 24 field goals (87.5 percent). He went undrafted that season and signed with the Raiders, eventually landing on their 2020 practice squad. In 2021, he joined the Panthers practice squad, eventually moving to the Texans practice squad, and was a late-season roster elevation. In his one NFL game, he converted two of his three attempts, including a successful kick from 51 yards.