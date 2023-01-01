Lions vs. Bears: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Detroit Lions face off against the Chicago Bears on New Year’s Day for a chance at something many didn’t believe was possible for the 2022 season: a meaningful Week 18 game with playoffs potentially on the line. Not only was this season viewed as a transition year towards become a contender, but when the team started 1-6, no one in Detroit was even dreaming of a playoff run.

And although Detroit took a significant step back last week against the Panthers, a win against the Chicago Bears would put them right back in the conversation. Heck, with a little help, the Lions could find themselves in control of their own destiny by Sunday night.

But the Bears will not be a doormat. Justin Fields’ incredible athleticism has kept Chicago in most of their games this year. Though they’re on an eight-game losing streak, they’ve come close to taking down the Dolphins, Lions, Packers and Eagles over that stretch. They even held a halftime lead over the Bills last week.

If Detroit simply beats the Bears, their playoff hopes will remain alive for the final week of the season. However, if they lose and the Washington Commanders beat the Cleveland Browns, their playoff run will end on Sunday.

Here’s how you can catch the Week 17 matchup between the Lions and Bears.

Date: Sunday, January 1, 2023

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field — Detroit, MI

TV: FOX

TV announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Week 17 TV distribution map: Click here

Online streaming: NFL+ (locally), Sunday Ticket Online

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Odds: Lions by 6 via DraftKings Sportsbook