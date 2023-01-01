Detroit Lions updated depth chart: Week 17 vs. Chicago Bears

The Detroit Lions (7-8) are looking to keep their playoff hopes alive in Week 17, and in order to stay in the hunt, they’ll need to take care of business against the Chicago Bears (3-12) in the Lions final home game of the regular season.
This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally, you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.
Let’s take a look at where the roster stands, heading into Week 17.
Quarterback (2)
- Jared Goff (16)
- Nate Sudfeld (10)
Running back (4 + 1 injured)
- D’Andre Swift (32)
- Jamaal Williams (30)
- Craig Reynolds (46)
- Jason Cabinda, FB (45) — illness, No injury designation
- Justin Jackson (42) — hip, Questionable — Inactive
Wide receiver (5 + 1)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)
- DJ Chark (4)
- Josh Reynolds (8) — illness, No injury designation
- Jameson Williams* (9)
- Kalif Raymond (11)
- Trinity Benson (19) — knee, injured reserve, eligible to return at any time
Tight end (3)
- Brock Wright (89)
- Shane Zylstra (84)
- James Mitchell* (82)
Expected starting offensive line (8 + 3)
Projected Starters
- LT — Taylor Decker (68)
- LG — Jonah Jackson (73)
- C — Frank Ragnow (77) — foot, Questionable
- RG — Evan Brown (63)
- RT — Penei Sewell (58)
Reserves
- OT/6th OL — Matt Nelson (67)
- OG — Logan Stenberg (71) — illness, No injury designation
- T/G — Dan Skipper (70)
Injured/inactive
- C/G — Ross Pierschbacher (66) — Inactive
- G — Kayode Awosika (74) — ankle, Ruled OUT
- IOL — Tommy Kraemer (78) — injured reserve, eligible to return at any time
Interior defensive line (3 + 1)
- DT — Alim McNeill (54)
- NT — Isaiah Buggs (96)
- NT — Benito Jones (94)
- DL — Michael Brockers (90) — Inactive
EDGE Rushers (5 + 3)
- Rush DE — Aidan Hutchinson* (97)
- Big DE — John Cominsky (79)
- Rush DE — Romeo Okwara (95)
- Big DE — Josh Paschal* (93)
- SAM — James Houston* (59)
- DE — Austin Bryant (2) — Inactive
- SAM — Julian Okwara (99) — elbow, injured reserve, eligible to return at any time
- Rush DE — Charles Harris (53) — groin, injured reserve, eligible to return at any time
Off-the-ball linebacker (6)
- Alex Anzalone (34)
- Malcolm Rodriguez* (44)
- Derrick Barnes (55)
- Chris Board (49)
- Anthony Pittman (57)
- Josh Woods (51) — bicep, Questionable
Cornerback (4 + 1)
- Jeff Okudah (1)
- Jerry Jacobs (39)
- Mike Hughes (23)
- Amani Oruwariye (24)
- Bobby Price (27) — knee, injured reserve, eligible at any time
Nickelback (1 + 1)
- Will Harris (25)
- Chase Lucas* (36) — hamstring, injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 18
Safety (4 + 1)
- Kerby Joseph* (31) — back, No injury designation
- Ifeatu Melifonwu (26)
- C.J. Moore (38)
- Brady Breeze (35) — elevated to the active roster for this game
- DeShon Elliott (5) — shoulder, Ruled OUT
Kicking team (3)
- P — Jack Fox (3)
- K — Michael Badgley (17)
- LS — Scott Daly (47)
Kick/Punt returners, coverage specialists
- Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)
- Kick return — Craig Reynolds (46)
- Kickoffs — Jack Fox (3)
- Holder — Jack Fox (3)
- Personal protector (PP) — C.J. Moore (38)
- Gunner — Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) and Mike Hughes (23)
- 4-phase contributor — Josh Woods (51), Chris Board (49), Anthony Pittman (57)
At-a-glance projected depth chart
If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above:
