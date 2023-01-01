Detroit Lions updated depth chart: Week 17 vs. Chicago Bears

The Detroit Lions (7-8) are looking to keep their playoff hopes alive in Week 17, and in order to stay in the hunt, they’ll need to take care of business against the Chicago Bears (3-12) in the Lions final home game of the regular season.

This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally, you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.

Let’s take a look at where the roster stands, heading into Week 17.

Quarterback (2)

Jared Goff (16)

Nate Sudfeld (10)

Running back (4 + 1 injured)

D’Andre Swift (32)

Jamaal Williams (30)

Craig Reynolds (46)

Jason Cabinda, FB (45) — illness, No injury designation

Justin Jackson (42) — hip, Questionable — Inactive

Wide receiver (5 + 1)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)

DJ Chark (4)

Josh Reynolds (8) — illness, No injury designation

— illness, No injury designation Jameson Williams* (9)

Kalif Raymond (11)

Trinity Benson (19) — knee, injured reserve, eligible to return at any time

Tight end (3)

Brock Wright (89)

Shane Zylstra (84)

James Mitchell* (82)

Expected starting offensive line (8 + 3)

Projected Starters

LT — Taylor Decker (68)

LG — Jonah Jackson (73)

C — Frank Ragnow (77) — foot, Questionable

foot, Questionable RG — Evan Brown (63)

RT — Penei Sewell (58)

Reserves

OT/6th OL — Matt Nelson (67)

OG — Logan Stenberg (71) — illness, No injury designation

T/G — Dan Skipper (70)

Injured/inactive

C/G — Ross Pierschbacher (66) — Inactive

G — Kayode Awosika (74) — ankle, Ruled OUT

IOL — Tommy Kraemer (78) — injured reserve, eligible to return at any time

Interior defensive line (3 + 1)

DT — Alim McNeill (54)

NT — Isaiah Buggs (96)

NT — Benito Jones (94)

DL — Michael Brockers (90) — Inactive

EDGE Rushers (5 + 3)

Rush DE — Aidan Hutchinson* (97)

Big DE — John Cominsky (79)

Rush DE — Romeo Okwara (95)

Big DE — Josh Paschal* (93)

SAM — James Houston* (59)

DE — Austin Bryant (2) — Inactive

SAM — Julian Okwara (99) — elbow, injured reserve, eligible to return at any time

Rush DE — Charles Harris (53) — groin, injured reserve, eligible to return at any time

Off-the-ball linebacker (6)

Alex Anzalone (34)

Malcolm Rodriguez* (44)

Derrick Barnes (55)

Chris Board (49)

Anthony Pittman (57)

Josh Woods (51) — bicep, Questionable

Cornerback (4 + 1)

Jeff Okudah (1)

Jerry Jacobs (39)

Mike Hughes (23)

Amani Oruwariye (24)

Bobby Price (27) — knee, injured reserve, eligible at any time

Nickelback (1 + 1)

Will Harris (25)

Chase Lucas* (36) — hamstring, injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 18

Safety (4 + 1)

Kicking team (3)

P — Jack Fox (3)

K — Michael Badgley (17)

LS — Scott Daly (47)

Kick/Punt returners, coverage specialists

Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)

Kick return — Craig Reynolds (46)

Kickoffs — Jack Fox (3)

Holder — Jack Fox (3)

Personal protector (PP) — C.J. Moore (38)

Gunner — Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) and Mike Hughes (23)

4-phase contributor — Josh Woods (51), Chris Board (49), Anthony Pittman (57)

At-a-glance projected depth chart

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above: