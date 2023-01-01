The Detroit Lions have declared their inactives ahead of their Week 17 matchup with the Chicago Bears and they will have their Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow available, despite nursing a foot injury and being listed as questionable.

The Lions only made one active roster move this week, elevating safety Brady Breeze from the practice squad for this game, bringing the game-day roster up to 54 players.

Because the Lions have eight offensive linemen active for Sunday’s game, they are eligible to expand their game-day eligibility roster from 46 to 48 players. Therefore, with 54 players on the active roster and 48 eligible to play, the Lions need to declare six inactive for today’s matchup.

Lions inactives:

RB Justin Jackson (hip)

RG Kayode Awosika (ankle) — Ruled OUT on Friday

OL Ross Pierschbacher

DT Michael Brockers

EDGE Austin Bryant

S DeShon Elliott (shoulder) — Ruled OUT on Friday

Jackson suffered a hip injury on Friday and was declared questionable for this game. Unfortunately for Jackson, he was not able to recover in time for this week's game and the Lions will turn to Craig Reynolds to fill in as the team's third running back.

After missing the last four games due to injury, Awosika finally returned to practice on Wednesday only to finish the day in a walking boot and didn’t practice the rest of the week. Despite Awosika being ruled out, the Lions still had nine active offensive linemen, and because they typically only dress eight, Pierschbacher is a healthy scratch.

Brockers and Bryant are also healthy scratches, something that has become commonplace over the last month or more.

Elliott is the biggest loss for the Lions this week. His presence was sorely missed in last week’s game and the team will once again turn to Ifeatu Melifonwu to start in his place.

“I think we’re going to see a player that sees it faster and triggers faster, and he knows what we’re looking for just from what we talked about, the intensity, the aggressiveness. So, yeah I anticipate we’ll see a better version of Iffy,” coach Dan Campbell said on Friday.

