Lions vs. Bears: Live score updates, highlights, injury news, drive summaries

The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears have played some epic games over the past few years, but few have had real stakes to it. Even the last time the two teams played, it was a 2-6 Lions team facing off against a 3-6 Bears team. Neither team has had a winning season in the last three years, and the two have combined for just four playoff appearances since 2012.

And while the Bears have not won a game since that last Week 10 matchup, the Lions sure have. Detroit, now 7-8, is a couple of wins plus a little help away from making an improbable playoff appearance.

Detroit is coming off a wake-up call at the hands of the Carolina Panthers. But after allowing over 300 rushing yards via the Panthers offense, will they be able to rebound against the best rushing attack in the NFL?

In the last matchup between the two teams, Chicago was able to rack up 258 rushing yards, with over half of that coming from quarterback Justin Fields. However, a 21-point fourth quarter by the Lions—sparked by a pick-six from former first-round pick Jeff Okudah—helped Detroit pull off a big comeback and a 31-30 win.

Will the Lions require more theatrics to pull off a Week 17 win? Can their defense rebound in a big way to stop Fields? Or will the Lions playoff run come to an unceremonious end in the home finale at Ford Field?

This post will live updates with drive summaries, score updates, the top highlights, and any injury news. Simply refresh the page when the game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET, and enjoy the game.