Join the Pride of Detroit postgame show for Bears-Lions

Happy 2023. The ball dropped in New York and again in Atlanta, and we’re on to a fresh slate. It’s a new period, at least metaphysically, and you should enjoy it fully. Seek your dreams, fight for your actualization and fulfill thyself.

The first meal of a year is always special, and for the Detroit Lions they feasted on the Chicago Bears. Sack after sack on Justin Fields, strong run after strong run. They’re still hunting for the playoffs, and all they can do is just keep punching whatever is in front of it until it falls down.

