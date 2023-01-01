‘Sunday Night Football’ open thread: Steelers at Ravens

New year, same goal: the playoffs.

It’s an AFC North matchup on “Sunday Night Football,” but each team has a very different outlook on the season. The Baltimore Ravens have clinched a playoff spot with a 10-5 record, though the division is still up for grabs with the division-leading Cincinnati Bengals as their Week 18 opponent. But before that discussion happens, they will need to take care of business tonight. The Ravens are still without Lamar Jackson, though the offense has managed to limp their way into a playoff spot. The team has scored under 20 points in four-straight games, yet they enter tonight’s game with a 3-1 streak. Expect the Ravens to lean on their run game, with J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards providing much of the offensive output in recent weeks. That being said, Mark Andrews is not to be counted out as a game-changing tight end.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, meanwhile, are clinging to a faint playoff dream. With a 7-8 record, the Steelers are not mathematically eliminated, though they would need plenty of assistance for a playoff berth. Much like the Ravens, the Steelers have not been an offensive juggernaut, though they still find themselves winners of four of their last five. After a rough start to the season, it has been an impressive turnaround for Pittsburgh, but it might come too late. Head coach Mike Tomlin has never finished a season with a losing record, so a loss tonight would mark an end to that streak.

Can the Steelers keep their playoff hopes alive, or will the Ravens play spoiler to a division rival? Here is how to watch tonight’s game:

Date: Sunday, January 1, 2023

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium—Baltimore, MD

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark

Online: NBCSports.com