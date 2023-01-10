Given how impressive the Detroit Lions’ finish to the 2022 season was, it should come as little surprise that their coaching staff is getting some very positive attention. Head coach Dan Campbell is getting some talk for Coach of the Year, but his staff is also getting their flowers.

Unfortunately, that also means that Detroit’s coordinators could be hot commodities when it comes to the head coach carousel that follows every season. And, indeed, that has already been the case. Per several reports, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was requested to interview for three different head coaching positions on just the first day of the offseason. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn received one request on Monday, as well.

Things tend to move pretty quickly in NFL head coaching searches, so we’ll be tracking all of the requests, interviews, candidates, openings, and eventual hirings here—and how it pertains to the Lions coaching staff. If any other coaches—perhaps positional coaches—get interest elsewhere as teams fill out the rest of their staff, those will be added to the tracker below, as well.

For now, here’s a list of the head coach openings, and each team’s interest in the Lions staff.

Coaching vacancies:

Colts

Have they requested to interview Johnson: Yes (story)

Have they requested to interview Glenn: Yes (story)

Have they interviewed either yet: No

Who are other candidates for the job:

Colts interim HC Jeff Saturday

Rams DC Raheem Morris (requested)

Eagles OC Shane Steichen (requested)

Have they requested to interview Johnson: Yes (story)

Have they requested to interview Glenn: No

Have they interviewed either: No

Who are other candidates for the job?

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (requested)

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (requested)

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero (requested)

Eagles OC Shane Steichen (requested)

Panthers

Have they requested to interview Johnson: Yes

Have they requested to interview Glenn: No

Have they interviewed either: No

Who are other candidates for the job?

Former NFL head coach Jim Caldwell (interviewed)

Former NFL head coach Frank Reich (interview scheduled)

Interim head coach Steve Wilks (interview scheduled)

Eagles OC Shane Steichen (requested)

Bill OC Ken Dorsey (requested)

Giants OC Mike Kafka (requested)

Cardinals

Have they requested to interview Johnson: No

Have they requested to interview Glenn: No

Who are other candidates for the job?

Former Saints HC Sean Payton (expected interest)

Cardinals DC Vance Joseph (expected interest)

Broncos

Have they requested to interview Johnson: No

Have they requested to interview Glenn: No

Who are other candidates for the job?

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero

UM head coach Jim Harbaugh (interviewed)

Rams DC Raheem Morris (requested)

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (requested)

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (requested)

Former Saints head coach Sean Payton (requested)

