How the Lions ended the season with a roar

No more Lions football.

The season is over, the lights are off, the party is over.

But what one hell of a party we had to end it all, right?

There may have been no playoffs for the Detroit Lions, but the next best thing—casting your divisional rivals out, dragging them into the offseason along with you, bucking the odious belief that Sunday night stood only for Aaron Rodgers and his return to glory—was in play. If you can’t even buy that, just admit: it was fun.

On the latest Pride of Detroit PODcast, we’re going through how it all went down, what it means and who did what and where and all the other W words. The season finale against the Green Bay Packers flashed more stars for the Lions young core, changed narratives and sparked conversations, and we discuss the biggest storylines and the best player performances.

With the offseason looming, we also try to break down what this season meant so far, and the looming rumors that Detroit may soon have to worry about losing its coordinators to coaching searches.

There’s a lot of offseason to go, and PODcast will be with you every step of the way. Stick with us for more season wrap-ups, mailbags and all kinds of fun in the new year, from right now through free agency and the draft and beyond.

Subscribe to the PODcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio. Follow Pride Of Detroit on Twitch to get notified when we record the PODcast live and chat with us. Video replays are available on Twitch and highlights can be founded on YouTube.