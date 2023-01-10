The Detroit Lions season is sadly over, but for some, that’s when the real fun begins. Since general manager Brad Holmes has come to town, the Lions have done an excellent job rebuilding. He’s developed a young core of players, and that roster is just now stating to hit its stride. Next year could be something special, but it’ll take another solid offseason for the Lions to take the next step into true contender.

In his press conference on Tuesday, Holmes sounded up to the task.

“On the plane going back (from Green Bay), yeah, I was excited,” Holmes sadi. “I was like, ‘Man, it’s time to get players now.’ And that just gives me juices, man, when that opportunity and those windows come up. It’s exciting to have the capital that we have.”

That last sentence is important. The Lions, for yet another offseason, have a lot of offseason resources. They have two first round picks, two second-round picks, and a fair amount of cap space, too. But how does that measure up with the rest of the league?

The good folks at PFF found a way to quantify offseason resources combining several factors: draft pick value, effective cap space, and restructurable contracts. Arjun Menon created a composite score combining those three factors, and the Lions came out seventh in overall offseason resources.

Last year, the Lions were sixth in this metric, and we all saw what Holmes did with that offseason.

And when you put those offseason resource composite scores on a graph with current overall win/loss record, you’ll see that the Detroit Lions are in the exact right quadrant you’d like to be in as a health franchise:

If anyone needs a graphical representation of how well the Tyreek Hill worked out for the Chiefs, show them this. @ericeager_ was right about this from the get-go (as he is with most things) pic.twitter.com/6D9lsIBsVj — Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) January 10, 2023

Fun times ahead.

Nice film breakdown here from Dan Orlovsky on the two plays—one on offense, one on defense—that won the game for the Lions over the Packers:

How/why the @packers season ended and the @lions were the ones who did it! Touchscreen Tuesday with @realrclark25 to end the Regular Season on #NFLLIVE pic.twitter.com/HhRk3Z43jm — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 10, 2023

If you missed it, Packers linebacker Quay Walker offered a pretty sincere-sounding apology on Twitter. He has since deleted his account, but you can still see his apology over on the Packers reddit page.

He also spoke at length with the Lions employee:

Quay Walker said he spoke at length this morning with the Lions trainer that he shoved during the game last night and apologized to him. He said he prays that he can be forgiven and knows he needs to work on controlling his reactions after this has happened twice. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 9, 2023

Penei Sewell is sad to see the season end so abruptly, but he couldn’t hold in his excitement for the 2023 season. Nolan Bianchi of the Detroit News has more.

ESPN analyst Matt Bowen did an awesome job pointing out two fantastic plays from rookie safety Kerby Joseph:

More on Kerby Joseph vs. GB…



Earlier in the 3rd QTR here.



Same coverage scheme (Cover 2) — vs. the same route concept (Hitch/Fade — with the inside seam).



Joseph stays square in his pedal on this rep. Read the QB. Break on the ball.



Split-Field range. #Lions pic.twitter.com/5TbDg7LaWp — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) January 10, 2023

D’Andre Swift talked to the Detroit Free Press on locker clean-out day about his long, tough year. He mentioned that he’s still dealing with a few injury and will consult a medical team on them, but doesn’t expect to need surgery.