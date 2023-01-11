The Detroit Lions have a lot of tough decisions to make heading into the 2023 offseason. The coaching staff truly milked every ounce of talent out of the roster throughout the 2022 season, making for some interesting cases.

Some of the Lions’ notable free agents heading into the offseason include DJ Chark, Jamaal Williams, Alex Anzalone, DeShon Elliott, Mike Hughes, John Cominsky, Will Harris, and more.

Question of the day: Which Lions’ free agent are you most on the fence about?

The Lions have quite a few key pieces to round up. John Cominsky has emerged as a core piece of the defense, letting Alex Anzalone walk would leave a gaping hole at the second level, DJ Chark has proven he can stretch the field on offense when healthy, and Mike Hughes went from fringe roster player to CB2 by season’s end.

Several others had up-and-down seasons leaving questions of whether they’re worth the cost of retaining, but the most indecisive for me is defensive back, Will Harris.

Harris’ case is such an interesting one. He began a somewhat successful transition to cornerback late last season, but entering 2022 it was unclear whether that would be sustained. Harris was forced into several games early in the season, which he struggled with at times. However, other times were a reminder that he probably has a spot on this team and in this league as a cornerback in the right reserve role.

The cornerback room is a mess heading into 2023. Jeff Okudah finished the season on a very low note. Mike Hughes stepped in admirably as CB1, but he is far from a long-term solution. Amani Oruwariye has likely finished his days as a Detroit Lion after an ugly, ugly 2022 season. Harris, somehow, finished the season as the Lions’ best corner, according to PFF.

Annnnd the Lions' best cornerback this season was ... Will Harris, per PFF (66th) — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) January 9, 2023

There were games where I didn’t want Harris to see the field again. Then there were games that showcased the kind of athlete he is and the potential he has when he’s put in the right positions. It felt like there was rarely much of an in-between, and it was one of the wildest rollercoaster rides of any players this season. Harris finished that rollercoaster on a high peak with one of the game-changing plays in the season finale against the Packers.

VIDEO: Lions forced a fumble. John Cominsky forced it and Will Harris recovered it.



Oh, and Alim McNeill crushed Robert Tonyan.



: @Lions pic.twitter.com/COifOFxiBx — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) January 9, 2023

Ultimately, I think the Lions have too many question marks at the position to not try to retain him, for the right price of course. However, I wouldn’t be too surprised if the Lions decided they wanted more consistency at the position.

Which Lions free agent are you most on the fence about? Does Chark’s injury history worry you? Is the Will Harris experience worth the trouble? Can Mike Hughes continue his high level of play? Let’s hear it.