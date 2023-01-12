Former Lions coach Jim Caldwell interviews for 2 NFL head coaching jobs

Former Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell is again amongst the candidates in this year’s NFL coaching carousel. According to several sources, Caldwell has already interviewed for the head coaching vacancies with the Panthers and Broncos.

Caldwell spent four years in Detroit, amassing a 36-28 record over that time, including playoff appearances in two of those seasons. He was also the first Lions coach to lead the team to back-to-back winning season since Wayne Fontes did back in 1994-95. However, when Detroit failed to get over the hump with a relatively good roster, the Lions parted ways with him following the 2017 season that ended with a 9-7 record and just outside of the playoff picture.

Since then, Caldwell has been in and out of football. He consulted for the XFL in 2018, and in 2019 he was hired as part of Brian Flores’ staff with the Miami Dolphins, serving as an assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach. He would only last a few months before stepping away due to some personal health issues.

Caldwell has scored several head coaching interviews since being fired by the Lions. In 2019, the Packers, Jets, and Browns interviewed him. And just last season, he interviewed for the Jaguars and Bears coaching vacancies.

In late 2022, Caldwell told The 33rd Team about his desire to get back into NFL coaching, but said he knows his time is likely running out.

“I have a strong desire to get back into the NFL as a head coach,” Caldwell said. “I’ve had numerous opportunities to do other things, which I wanted to refrain from until I’ve exhausted every avenue in this area. I’m probably in my last hiring cycle.”

We’re tracking all of the latest head coach hiring developments—including interest in Lions coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn—with our 2023 tracker.