Former Lions QB Josh Dobbs raves about Detroit’s culture: ‘They just get it’

Tennessee Titans quarterback Josh Dobbs only spent 16 days with the Detroit Lions, but the franchise made an immediate impression on him.

Dobbs joined the “Bussin’ with the Boys” podcast this week and described his hectic journey from practice squad quarterback with the Lions to almost immediate starter with the Titans. It’s a fascinating story about how quickly an NFL player’s life can change and an inside look at how that all comes together.

But for Lions fans, it’s also nice to hear Dobbs get such a positive impression of Detroit and their organization in such a short period of time. Dobbs was asked about coach Dan Campbell and how he compares to Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. Dobbs couldn’t help but gush about the Lions.

“I would say they’re both up there because they played,” Dobbs said. “They get it. The ebbs and flows of a season, the emotions of it. As players—I came in for practice on Wednesday late in the season—they just get it. They walk in the room and just get it. He was cool. The culture up there was awesome. Their culture up there was awesome. I was really impressed.”

The Lions signed Dobbs in early December after Tim Boyle was poached off their practice squad just a week prior. A few days before he signed with the Lions, Dobbs visited the Lions facility and was blown by their operation.

“I was there the night before the (Vikings) game, and you could just feel the vibe in the building,” Dobbs said. “Just everyone around there, they’re just all focused on the right things. They have a ton of coaches that are players on their whole staff. They just get it. The vibe is really good up there. I enjoyed it.”

The Lions have a strong need for a backup quarterback going into 2023. Both Nate Sudfeld (unrestricted) and Steven Montez (street) are free agents this year. It’s not clear if the Lions would be interested in bringing back Dobbs, who will also be an unrestricted free agent, back to compete for the job. the Titans will have first crack at him before he officially hits free agency at the start of the new league year, but this is something to keep in mind.

You can watch the entire Dobbs interview below. The portion on the Lions starts around the 5:45 mark.