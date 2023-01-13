VIDEO: Lions vs. Packers mic’d up is an absolute masterpiece

The Detroit Lions video and new media department has earned a lot of praise over the years. Fans have fawned over their “Inside the Den” series, which gives a behind-the-scenes look at Detroit’s offseason—much like “Hard Knocks.” The Lions also do a great job creating funny and creative ways to get to know Lions players. Heck, they even won an Emmy for their “Under the Helmet” series.

But the Lions may have outdone all of that on Thursday.

All season, the Lions have produced “Sights and Sounds” videos, which features game highlights mixed with radio calls and a mic’d up player on the field. It’s typically an entertaining mix of drama and humor.

For the Detroit Lions’ season finale against the Green Bay Packers, the Lions department basically made a short movie.

The 18-minute video does an excellent job building up the stakes of the game, starting with coach Dan Campbell basically sprinting to the podium the Friday before the game with clear excitement in the voice.

From there, the tension builds. The music, the traveling shots, the slow motion as we approach Lambeau Field, all as Campbell narrates the stakes. It’s a perfect lead-in.

Then the pre-game speeches kick in. The Lions made the extremely smart decision of strapping the mic to veteran offensive tackle Taylor Decker, who has worn his emotions and excitement on his sleeve for this crazy season. Unsurprisingly, he kills his speech:

After Penei Sewell does his own rallying of the troops, it’s finally time for the game. The Lions cameramen capture some jaw-dropping imagery of Lambeau Field, and Lions radio play-by-play announcer Dan Miller takes us into the action.

I’d continue to go on and explain what happens, but it’d be best if you just sat back and enjoyed it yourself.

You’re not going to want to skip this one.