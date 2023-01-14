The 2022-23 NFL playoffs are here, and while the Detroit Lions are watching from afar, there is still plenty of fun, stress-free football to be consumed. There are six games in this round of the playoffs, affectionately called Super Wild Card Weekend, and they will be played over three days.

The action kicks off on Saturday with the first game being the NFC No. 7 seed Seattle Seahawks—who were gifted their entrance into the Playoffs by the Lions—traveling to California to take on the NFC NO. 2 seed San Francisco 49ers and will be broadcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX. The second game will feature the AFC No. 5 seed Los Angeles Chargers taking on the AFC No. 4 seed Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.

Sunday will have a tripleheader of games, starting at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS, and will feature the AFC No. 7 seed Miami Dolphins traveling to upper New York to take on the AFC No. 2 see Buffalo Bills. At 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX, the NFC No. 6 New York Giants will take on the NFC No. 3 seed Minnesota Vikings. Finally, the day is capped off with the AFC No. 6 Baltimore Ravens taking on division rival No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.

The festivities close out on Monday night at 8:15 on ESPN/ABC with the NFC No. 5 Dallas Cowboys taking on the NFC No. 4 Tampa Buccaneers. The Manning cast returns for this game on ESPN 2, for its final broadcast of the season.

You can check out all of the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook and our staff picks on the moneyline, spread, and over/under for all 6 games on Super Wild Card Weekend are in the widget below:

The folks at Tallysight have added a cool new feature for the NFL Playoffs that allows you easier access to DraftKings. Below, you can see my entire “bet slip” for this week, without needing to toggle between the widget pages. While my picks are meant for entertainment purposes, if you are interested in making a wager, each pick has a direct link to the DraftKings website: