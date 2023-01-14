Watch live: Alternate reality Lions vs. 49ers WILD CARD Madden 23 simulation

The Detroit Lions’ 2022 season is over, but from what I gathered both from my own personal feelings and that of many Lions fans across the internet, we were left watching more.

While the win over the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau was, in some ways, a perfect ending to a storybook season, there’s a lingering feeling that this team could have accomplished so much more if they had turned their season around just one week earlier... or if the dumb Seattle Seahawks had not been gifted a running into the kicker penalty that led to a game-tying drive.

I can’t tell you how many people I’ve seen—Lions fans or otherwise—say this week that if the Lions had gotten into the playoffs, they could have been one of the most dangerous teams to face, and with an 8-2 finish to the season, it’s hard to argue against that.

Unfortunately, we’ll never truly know what the 2022 Detroit Lions could have done in the postseason. Fortunately, we can find out what the 2022 virtual Detroit Lions could have done.

Because we don’t feel quite done with our Madden 23 simulations, on Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. ET, we’re going to do one last sim of the Lions. We’re going to pretend the Rams beat the Seahawks, and the Lions snuck in to the NFC’s seventh seed.

So join us on our Twitch page to join in on the fun, watch live, and leave your comments in the chat.

What: Lions vs. 49ers Madden sim + Q&A session

When: Saturday, January 14 — 10:30 a.m. ET

Where: Our Twitch channel — twitch.tv/prideofdetroit (or watch below)