Notes: PFF ranks Lions’ 2022 rookie class 3rd overall

Brad Holmes is pretty good at this, folks.

By Andrew Kato
NFL: Detroit Lions at New York Giants Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, our intrepid Kellie Rowe showed readers a smorgasbord of all-rookie team selections heaped onto Detroit’s first-year defenders. Those all-rookie team announcements included Pro Football Focus’ list, which had Aidan Hutchinson and Malcolm Rodriguez among the best at their positions. While both Rodrigo and Hutch had outstanding seasons, what about Kerby Joseph or James Houston?

No, Pro Football Focus did not forget about them. It’s just that Texans’ safety Jalen Pitre was a heck of a ballhawk this year, and Giants EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux had a lot of playing time. In spite of Houston finishing the year with a higher PFF score than Thibodeaux, quantity mattered I suppose. Nevertheless, PFF recognized how deep the quality of general manager Brad Holmes’ 2022 class was in their overall team rookie class rankings.

Trevor Sikkema posted an article on Thursday evaluating each team’s draft class as a whole, and the Detroit Lions ended up in third place behind only the New York Jets (Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson) and Seattle Seahawks (Charles Cross, Abraham Lucas, Kenneth Walker). In the paragraph explaining the Lions’ ranking, Sikkema specifically called out the tremendous value contributed by both Joseph and Houston.

It’s great to see how much recognition the entire class has gotten. In fact, Kerby Joseph was a guest on CBS Sports Network’s Jim Rome Show on Friday for a nine-minute segment:

Lions rookies played a higher share of the team’s defensive snaps than just three other teams (Bears, Texans, Chiefs) in 2022. Considering how high the quality was across the board, especially down the stretch when the wins began rolling in, we’re eager to see what they’ll be able to do in their second year. Now, on to the rest of your weekend Notes:

  • Seattle fans celebrated making the playoffs in a positive way:

  • From ESPN’s Seth Walder, we find out Aidan Hutchinson faced a brutal number of double-team blocks in his first season:

  • The Lions’ amazing media team posted a five-minute video of the best plays of the season complete with Dan Miller voiceovers, so you know it’s awesome:

  • Speaking of that fantastic media team, there is an opportunity to work with them:

  • Love it:

Lalonde said his PR guy contacted Campbell’s PR guy on Thursday to ask if Campbell would be willing to come speak to ‘Newsy’s’ team.

“And he told his PR guy, ‘Newsy does know I’ve only won 12 games here, doesn’t he?’ Self-deprecating, I thought it was hilarious,” said Lalonde. “Obviously he was on an 8-2 heater to finish the year, so he’s just fine.”

