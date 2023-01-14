The Detroit Lions will not be playing in this weekend’s Super Wild Card games. They sure came close—and they weren’t helped out by officiating in a game they weren’t even playing in—but, ultimately, it’s yet another year where we have to watch the other teams have all the fun.

That’s no reason to hang your head on the Lions’ 2022 season, because in a lot of ways, it was a very successful year. Still, it’ll be hard not to wonder what would’ve happened if the Lions slipped their way into the NFC’s seventh seed.

But if you can look past that and just enjoy some NFL playoff football, come hang out here during Saturday’s doubleheader. The day starts with the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers hosting their division rivals: the seventh-seeded Seattle Seahawks.

After that game concludes, head over to NBC for an AFC matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers.

Here’s all the information you need to watch Saturday’s games.

Seahawks at 49ers

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Levi Stadium — Santa Clara, CA

TV: FOX

TV announcers: Joe Davis, DAryl Johnston, Pam Oliver, Kristina Pink

Online streaming: NFL+, Sunday Ticket Online

National radio: Westwood One

National radio announcers: Bill Rosinski, James Lofton, Amber Theoharis

Odds: 49ers by 9.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook

Chargers at Jaguars

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: TIAA Bank Field — Jacksonville, FL

TV: NBC

TV announcers: Al Michaels, Tony Dungy, Kaylee Hartung

Online streaming: NFL+, Sunday Ticket Online

National radio: Westwood One

National radio announcers: Ian Eagle, Jason McCourty, Max Starks

Odds: Chargers by 2.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook