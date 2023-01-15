Saturday’s kickoff to Super Wild Card weekend started with some intrigue, but between the second half of the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks game and the first half of Saturday’s late game, the Los Angeles Chargers versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, the evening hit a lull.

The 49ers blew out the Seahawks in the second half and proved how balanced their team is despite being led by Brock Purdy, “Mr. Irrelevant” from the 2022 NFL Draft, at quarterback. I’m convinced Deebo Samuel is the most difficult player to tackle in the NFL, and San Francisco’s defense is going to make any opposing quarterback’s life hell any given Sunday.

The Chargers jumped out to a 27-0 lead and held a 27-7 lead at halftime over the AFC South Champion Jacksonville Jaguars. In his playoff debut, Trevor Lawrence threw four interceptions in the first half, and the Jags looked dead in the water. Fast forward to the end of the game and former Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson kicked a field goal as time expired to give the Jaguars a 31-30 victory, the first time in playoff history a team had a negative 5 turnover differential and won the game.

Then, Trevor Lawrence went out to celebrate.

Just got sent this from Jacksonville.



Trevor Lawrence celebrating the comeback win at the local Waffle House!#Jags #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/c6oYI7SAjv — Taylor Curet (@TaylorCuret) January 15, 2023

It was always the Jaguars.

So after a thrilling finish to yesterday’s action, today’s Question of the Day is...

Which playoff game on Sunday will provide the most excitement?

This Sunday’s slate is Occam’s Razor: the simplest explanation is most likely the correct one.

The early game, an AFC East showdown between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, has one of the largest playoff spreads I’ve seen before with the Bills now being 14-point favorites over a Tua-less Dolphins team at DraftKings Sportsbook. It’s unfortunate the Dolphins will be without their starting quarterback because this could have been the day’s best game after the two battles these teams had during the regular season.

Sunday evening has another game where a team will be without their starting quarterback as the Baltimore Ravens, minus Lamar Jackson, will square off against their AFC North rival, the Cincinnati Bengals. Again, this feels like another game where an injury at a key position robs us of what could have been an intriguing showdown. The Bengals are currently 8.5-point favorites over the Ravens.

That leaves us with the game in the middle, a rematch from Christmas Eve between the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants, and I guess it’s this game by default? Both these teams are absolute frauds, sporting negative point-differentials this season despite combining for 22 victories. Football is dumb, the Lions belong in this game, somewhere.

Your turn.