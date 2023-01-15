Sunday Wild Card tripleheader open thread

Sunday’s Wild Card game kicks off with two teams that narrowly beat the Detroit Lions. It continues with two teams the Lions handily beat in their most recent matchups. Then it closes out with two teams the didn’t face this year.
While the games don’t look the most competitive or interesting on the surface, Saturday night proved that looks can be deceiving in the NFL Playoffs. The Los Angeles Chargers looked like they outclassed the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half of the game, and then Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars proved they belonged among the top tier of AFC teams.
So maybe one of the teams surprises us on Sunday.
If you’re so inclined to watch the Sunday games, hang out with us here during Sunday’s tripleheader. Here’s how you can watch each game.
Dolphins at Bills
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Highmark Stadium — Buffalo, NY
TV: CBS
TV announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
Online streaming: NFL+, Sunday Ticket Online
National radio: Westwood One
National radio announcers: Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, Aditi Kinkhabwala
Odds: Bills by 14 via DraftKings Sportsbook
Giants at Vikings
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Location: U.S. Bank Stadium — Minneapolis, MN
TV: FOX
TV announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi
Online streaming: NFL+, Sunday Ticket Online
National radio: Westwood One
National radio announcers: Kevin Harlan, Mike Mayock, Scott Kaplan
Odds: Vikings by 3 via DraftKings Sportsbook
Ravens at Bengals
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Paycor Stadium — Cincinnati, OH
TV: NBC
TV announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark
Online streaming: NFL+, Sunday Ticket Online
National radio: Westwood One
National radio announcers: Ryan Radtke, Mike Golic, Ryan Harris
Odds: Bengals by 8.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook
Loading comments...