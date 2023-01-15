Sunday Wild Card tripleheader open thread

Sunday’s Wild Card game kicks off with two teams that narrowly beat the Detroit Lions. It continues with two teams the Lions handily beat in their most recent matchups. Then it closes out with two teams the didn’t face this year.

While the games don’t look the most competitive or interesting on the surface, Saturday night proved that looks can be deceiving in the NFL Playoffs. The Los Angeles Chargers looked like they outclassed the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half of the game, and then Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars proved they belonged among the top tier of AFC teams.

So maybe one of the teams surprises us on Sunday.

If you’re so inclined to watch the Sunday games, hang out with us here during Sunday’s tripleheader. Here’s how you can watch each game.

Dolphins at Bills

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Highmark Stadium — Buffalo, NY

TV: CBS

TV announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Online streaming: NFL+, Sunday Ticket Online

National radio: Westwood One

National radio announcers: Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, Aditi Kinkhabwala

Odds: Bills by 14 via DraftKings Sportsbook

Giants at Vikings

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium — Minneapolis, MN

TV: FOX

TV announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Online streaming: NFL+, Sunday Ticket Online

National radio: Westwood One

National radio announcers: Kevin Harlan, Mike Mayock, Scott Kaplan

Odds: Vikings by 3 via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ravens at Bengals

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Paycor Stadium — Cincinnati, OH

TV: NBC

TV announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Online streaming: NFL+, Sunday Ticket Online

National radio: Westwood One

National radio announcers: Ryan Radtke, Mike Golic, Ryan Harris

Odds: Bengals by 8.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook