Dan Campbell to appear on ‘Manning Cast’ of Cowboys vs. Buccaneers MNF game

If you’re as big of a football fan as I am, you’re going to watch Monday night’s Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are only eight NFL games left before the offseason, so I’m going to savor every single one.

But just in case you needed an extra reason to watch the final Wild Card matchup, I’ve got one for you. On Monday afternoon, “Omaha Productions” — the production company owned by Hall of Famer Peyton Manning—announced that Lions coach Dan Campbell will be a guest on the ManningCast.

If you don’t know what the ManningCast is, it’s a second broadcast of “Monday Night Football” featuring both Peyton and Eli Manning providing their own commentary of the game. It’s televised on ESPN2, and typically features three or four guests per broadcast. According to the production company’s announcement, Campbell will be the second of three guests this week, sandwiched by Deion Sanders and Tedy Bruschi. That likely means Campbell will either be featured during the second or third quarter of the game.

We haven’t really heard much of Campbell since his postseason press conference last Monday, but it’s always entertaining to hear the man talk. Given the laid-back nature of the ManningCast, I’m sure Campbell will be at his most comfortable.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET with the regular broadcast on ABC/ESPN and the ManningCast airing on ESPN2. Per the announcement, Eli and Peyton will go live just before kickoff.