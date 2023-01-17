Unsurprisingly, Detroit Lions games had the largest jump in attendance in the league for the 2022 season.

According to Sports Business Journal, attendance at Lions games was 23.1% higher than last year. In 2022, they sold an average of 63,400 tickets compared to an average of 51,500 tickets in 2021. Ford Field’s seating capacity is about 65,000.

To state the obvious, the Detroit Lions were hot, hot, hot this season. Fans worldwide had no choice but to fall in love with passionate, charismatic Dan Campbell and the gritty squad. From their inspiring “Hard Knocks” scenes to their mid-season hot streak, there was a lot to enjoy about watching the Lions.

Interestingly, there were six teams who saw a decline in attendance — including all three NFC North rivals. Of all teams, the Green Bay Packers saw the highest decrease at 2.32%, followed by the Chicago Bears at 1.66%, and the Minnesota Vikings at 0.02%.

On the other end of the spectrum, the next closest team with a big increase was the Jacksonville Jaguars with a 10.82% jump in attendance — still about 13% less than the Lions. But still, not surprising either considering they also managed a comeback to the tune of a 9-8 regular season record with a division title, to boot.

Overall, the average NFL crowd grew by 3.35% to 69,442 and 96.7% of all seats were sold.

According to the article, “Broad consumer behavior and economic conditions were part of the story. Experts say most NFL tickets were sold this year during a brief period after the COVID-19 threat had passed and before inflation became serious.”

