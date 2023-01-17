With the season for the Detroit Lions fully written, signed and sealed, we are ready to begin thinking about the offseason in full. Before we do that, we have one last bit of business to look back on the previous season—it’s awards season after all.

On the latest Pride of Detroit PODcast, we’re creating categories and handing out honors for the season that was for the Lions. We’ve selected our own personal picks for most valuable players on offense and defense, the best coaches, best moments and games, plus something called the “golden game ball” for the grittiest, toughest, gutsiest sort of performances from the year.

In offseason, PODcast takes on a new format. We’re bringing you news updates every week to start the show, and this one is plenty of that. We’ll discuss the latest controversies surrounding officiating in the Seahawks vs. Rams game that might have cost the Lions a chance at the playoffs, plus the audacity of the fining of Jamaal Williams (Key and Peele would be proud). We also have a full Ben Johnson DEFCON board available, and we’ll discuss the latest rumors on teams interested in his services, plus a full look ahead at a busy offseason.

Thank you for your continued support of PODcast!

