Thus far, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has been tagged as a candidate for three different NFL head coaching vacancies. He’s already interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans, and he’s scheduled for an in-person interview with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday.

Interest doesn’t necessarily mean Johnson will land a job. After all, this is his first time getting head coach interviews, and sometimes it takes a round or two before a coach makes the right impression or finds the ideal match.

But according to DraftKings Sportsbook, Johnson is the odds-on favorite for not one, but two different vacancies.

The first is the Carolina Panthers, which is not all that surprising. This past weekend, Jonathan Jones briefly said during the CBS pregame show that, “Ben Johnson has the lead in Carolina.” Obviously, a request for an in-person interview shows a legitimate interest as well. Here are the top-six odds for the Panthers job as of Tuesday afternoon:

Lions OC Ben Johnson: +200

Eagles OC Shane Streichen: +400

Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks: +500

Giants OC Mike Kafka: +750

Former Saints HC Sean Payton: +900

Former Colts HC Frank Reich: +1000

DraftKings Sportsbook also lists Johnson as the favorite for the Colts job right now. However, those odds are a little more scattered. Indianapolis has already cast a very wide net for their job:

#Colts candidates:



STC Bubba Ventrone

Interim HC Jeff Saturday#Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy#Broncos DC Ejiro Evero#Lions DC Aaron Glenn#Lions OC Ben Johnson#Rams DC Raheem Morris#Eagles OC Shane Steichen#Giants OC Mike Kafka#Giants DC Wink Martindale#Niners DC DeMeco Ryans — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) January 16, 2023

It’s unclear how serious the Colts are about Ben Johnson, but here are the current Vegas odds:

Lions OC Ben Johnson: +350

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy: +400

Bills DC Leslie Frazier: +550

49ers DC Demeco Ryans: +750

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn: +750

Rams DC Raheem Morris: +1000

In addition to those two jobs, Johnson shows up on the odds for every other coaching vacancy. He’s got the second-best odds for the Texans job (+350, behind Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon). And despite not interviewing with either team yet, Johnson is tied for the 10th best odds for the Broncos job (+3000), and sixth for the Cardinals job (+1200).

Needless to say, sports bettors think Johnson has a pretty good chance of landing a head coaching job this cycle.

For all the latest news regarding Johnson and the NFL coaching carousel, check out our tracker here.