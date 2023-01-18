How the Lions scored a big culture win by retaining Ben Johnson

The mood in Lions country—a real place, somewhere south of Detroit perhaps—was palpably different on Tuesday evening. Relaxed, eased, satiated. After weeks of panic, panic and a little more panic, the terror that all could be undone by the departure of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was put to rest.

It’s no surprise what caused such consternation: Johnson has earned accolades across the NFL for his offensive prowess. At such a young point in his coaching career he turned the 2022 Detroit Lions into an offensive juggernaut. However, such came with a price for Detroit fans, as they had to worry it could all be ripped away by a league hungry for young offensive-minded head coaches.

Not to be. He’s returning to Detroit, and we recorded a quick bite mini-PODcast to discuss the matter. It’s a massive coup for the Lions, and as myself and Jeremy Reisman discuss, there’s even that “culture” word that comes up. With another year with Dan Campbell, Johnson’s experience will pay off both for the Lions and for his career, and if suitors come knocking again, it’s liable to be in a much better situation for Detroit.

We break it all down on our quick hitter. Take a listen, and thank you for your continued support of PODcast.

