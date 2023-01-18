At this point in his career, Detroit Lions’ wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is a known commodity. Since bursting onto the scene with a game-winning touchdown catch over the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, St. Brown has been lighting up NFL defenses. He finished the 2022 season with 106 catches, 1,161 yards, and six touchdowns on his way to just missing out on a Pro Bowl selection. With some young players, you may worry they will grow content with so much early success. However, that is certainly not the case with St. Brown. Justin Rogers of The Detroit News spoke with St. Brown on how he wants to add a downfield dimension to his already impressive skillset.

“It’s funny you ask that; it’s definitely something I wish I did more,” St. Brown said of his lack of downfield production through two seasons. “I don’t really get the ball thrown to me too much down the field. So, I’m not getting some of these opportunities some of the other players are getting. That’s something I want to get more opportunities to do going forward, having the ball thrown down the field, and not just catching it after 5 yards and making guys miss. I want to catch it 25, 30 yards down the field. You watch my tape this year, I really haven’t had any of those. I haven’t had anything over the shoulder, really.”

Knowing St. Brown and his approach to his craft, you would be foolish to bet against him. You can read the entirety of the story here.

