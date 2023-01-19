Detroit Lions rookies have garnered attention for their impressive performances this season and immediate impacts as starters. They’re constantly showing up in the ranks — including this ranking of the top 25 rookies of 2022 from NFL.com — particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

Edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson has lived up to his second overall pick status, just recently being named a finalist for Pepsi Rookie of the Year. Then there are the draft steals already contributing, like linebackers Malcolm Rodriguez and James Houston both taken in the sixth round. Safety Kerby Joseph has been Aaron Rodgers’ kryptonite. The list goes on.

So it should come as little surprise that the Lions sported the youngest roster in the NFL for the 2022 season.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell took a look at all 32 clubs and found the Lions offense is the third-youngest group, while the defense is the second-youngest for an average of the overall most youthful squad. Barnwell’s methods included weighing each team’s roster age by snap counts. So the players that played the most counted more significantly to the formula. Here are the results.

Meant to post this: these are the full snap-weighted age rankings for each team this season on offense, defense, and overall. Saints were the oldest team in the league, Lions the youngest.

What a year it’s been for this young squad who figured it out down the stretch. The Lions started 1-6 and it looked like the season was over, but the gritty Detroit team rallied to the tune of being in the playoff conversation in Week 18. In January, Dan Campbell was asked how important the late-season run was for his young players, who need to get used to playing meaningful games in January.

“You have to be a resilient team,” he said. “And I think that’s got to be part of your foundation and that’s why we put this team together.”

On his birthday, take a look back at the career of Lions Legend Joe Schmidt, who played his entire 13-season career (1953-65) for the Lions and earned 10 consecutive Pro Bowl honors (1955-64).

