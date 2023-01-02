VIDEO: Detroit Lions 2022 season recap, Packers hype video (UPDATED)

When the Detroit Lions home finale moved to the two-minute warning, Ford Field played a video over the big screens unannounced. With the Lions already up 41-10 and the game already in hand, the home crowd—which was maybe at half capacity after many had left early—were eerily silent and attentive to the video.

The video was about 90 seconds long and showcased the wild journey that was the Detroit Lions’ 2022 season. It showed lowlights from the first half of the season, with Lions play-by-play announcer Dan Miller dejectedly talking about the team’s 1-6 start. Then it showed Lions owner Sheila Hamp telling the media that she had full confidence in this regime from her midseason press conference.

Then as the music swells, we see all the highlights from the Lions’ amazing 7-2 run in their last nine games with Miller’s best radio calls. The Lions brilliantly mix in some speeches from coach Dan Campbell on “Hard Knocks” and in the locker room.

It’s hard not to get emotional watching the video. In fact, quarterback Jared Goff mentioned in his postgame presser that he was moved by the video, too.

“That video was pretty cool. I sat there and watched it towards the end,” Goff said. “It’s cool, man. It’s really cool to see the culture building, and to see the culture kind of seething into the fans a little bit, and then they feel it, and they’re having fun with it.”

Combining the video with the reaction from the Lions faithful who were still in attendance on Sunday afternoon, it makes for an incredible sight.

Here’s the video, courtesy of Nolan Bianchi from the Detroit News:

“The 2022 Detroit Lions are a team that can — and will.”



Watch Lions fans go crazy as Dan Campbell’s Hard Knocks quote plays over a hype video in Detroit’s home finale pic.twitter.com/fBncM2L6wF — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) January 1, 2023

Note: If/when the Lions release the video itself publicly, we’ll add it to this post.

UPDATE: The Lions finally dropped the official version: