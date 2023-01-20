NFL Playoffs, Divisional Round expert picks, predictions: Moneyline, spread, over/under

The first weekend of the 2022-23 NFL playoffs is in the rearview and with just eight teams remaining, that means it’s time for the Divisional Round.

The action kicks off on Saturday with the first game starting at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock and will feature an AFC matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs. The second game on Saturday is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on FOX and it will be an NFC battle between the New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles.

On Sunday, the schedule varies a bit from a traditional football timetable, with the first game starting at 3 p.m. ET on CBS/Paramount and will feature an AFC matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills. The second Sunday game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and will be an NFC clash between the Dallas Cowboys at the San Francisco 49ers.

