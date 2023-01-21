Last week’s Wild Card games delivered more excitement that was expected. The importance of having a decent backup quarterback was on full display as the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins nearly pulled off the upset in games they had no business competing in. We also got to expose the Minnesota Vikings for the frauds that they are, and saw one of the craziest comebacks in NFL history as the Los Angeles Chargers choked away another lead.

This week’s Divisional Round has even better matchups for us. Here are the games slated for Saturday:

Jaguars @ Chiefs — 4:30 p.m. EST — NBC

Giants @ Eagles — 8:15 p.m. EST — FOX

Today’s Question of the Day is...

Which teams will win their Divisional Round games on Saturday?

My answer: As much as I like Jaguars this year, I think this is where the road ends for them, so I have the Chiefs narrowly escaping with a victory in the first matchup. Doug Pederson is one of the best coaches in the NFL currently, and anyone that thought most of the credit belonged to Frank Reich during his Super Bowl win with the Eagles is eating massive amounts of crow right now.

I like what the Jaguars are building, but the Chiefs are just too good of a team and too good on their home turf. The Jags will have to wait another year.

In the second matchup, I like the Eagles over the Giants. The Eagles won both of their games over the Giants this year, though to the Giants’ credit, they did play them a lot closer in their second matchup in Philly.

The Giants can be proud of what they’ve accomplished this year and be happy that the results are starting to show while they build their young core. But the Eagles are simply the better team right now, and it doesn’t particularly feel all that close, either.

