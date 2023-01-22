Have you been the victim of unfair treatment by Daniel Jones and the New York Football Giants? Has this ever happened to you: you made a parlay earlier in the day with a couple of NHL legs because they seemed like an easy way to boost your overall odds, and you hit those, so now you’re staring down the barrel of the NFL’s slate and first up it’s the Jacksonville Jaguars heading to Arrowhead. You buy into Trevor Lawrence and his superpowers on Saturday, but because you added those NHL legs, you can buy some juice, so you grab the Jaguars at +13.5 and over 40.5 total points in the game. It hits, and you’re a game away from hitting something tasty, but as you stare at the “cash out” option, you’re wondering if it’s worth it to roll with the Giants +13.5 against the Philadelphia Eagles because, after all, they are the No. 1 seed in the NFL.

But you just watched them absolutely manhandle the Minnesota Vikings last weekend, they can almost certainly at least hang within two scores of the Eagles, no problem. And so you don’t cash it out, you let it ride because like Bob Seger, you’re a Ramblin’ Gamblin’ man, and you can try to change but that’s just the top layer: you were who you were before you got here. So instead of enjoying an entertaining football game for the next three hours, you spent your evening watching your winnings go up in flames, left suffering from the consequences of your own actions and Brian Daboll choosing to punt from his own 42-yard line on fourth-and-6, down 21 points with just over 13 minutes left in the Giants season.

Has that ever happened to you?

Here are the best bets for Sunday’s slate of Divisional Round games, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook—the official sportsbook of SB Nation.

Ja’Marr Chase anytime touchdown (boosted from +125 to +175)

Ja’Marr Chase OVER 7.5 receptions (+105)

Stefon Diggs OVER 6.5 receptions (-105)

Samaje Perine UNDER 1.5 receptions (+130)

Joe Mixon UNDER 3.5 receptions (+105)

Dak Prescott UNDER 0.5 interceptions (+140)

Ezekiel Elliott OVER 4.5 receiving yards (-110)

Tony Pollard UNDER 11.5 carries (+105)

Kyle Juszczyk OVER 3.5 receiving yards (-115)

George Kittle UNDER 3.5 receptions (+105)

Happy gambling.