NFL Sunday Divisional Round open thread: Bills vs. Bengals; Cowboys vs. 49ers

There are only five NFL games left in the season, so you better be treasuring them. On Sunday, the Divisional Round comes to a close with marquee matchups in both the NFC and AFC.

Things kick off at 3 p.m. ET with the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills facing off in what should be an amazing game. Obviously, there will be a lot of focus on the Damar Hamlin incident, which happened just a few weeks ago when these two teams were facing off on “Monday Night Football.” Hamlin, who collapsed on the field and had to be resuscitated on the field, is expected to be in attendance, so expect an emotional day in Buffalo.

Two storied franchises close out the night when the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys face off. The 49ers have won 11 straight games and have won seven of those by multiple scores. The Cowboys are coming off a dominant performance against the Buccaneers and have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s game:

Bengals at Bills

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Highmark Stadium — Orchard Park, NY

TV: CBS

TV announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson/

Online streaming: NFL+, Sunday Ticket Online

National radio: Westwood One

National radio announcers: Ian Eagle, Mike Mayock, Ross Tucker

Odds: Bills by 5.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook

Cowboys at 49ers

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Levi’s — Santa Clara, CA

TV: FOX

TV announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Online streaming: NFL+, Sunday Ticket Online

National radio: Westwood One

National radio announcers: Ryan Radtke, Mike Golic

Odds: 49ers by 3.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook