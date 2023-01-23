Are you ready for a full offseason of legitimate Detroit Lions optimism? I’m not sure you are.

Of course, the offseason is always a time for optimism in Detroit. The team isn’t losing, and they could do anything in free agency and the NFL Draft to maybe finally turn the corner.

But there is certainly a perception that the Lions may have already turned that proverbial corner. With an 8-2 finish, an extremely young roster, and a bunch of offseason resources to get even better this year, optimism surrounding the Lions doesn’t feel like a pavlovian response to the offseason. It feels warranted.

And apparently that optimism has crept into the arena betting on sports futures. Because according to the latest numbers from DraftKings Sportsbook, the Lions are tied with the 10th-best odds to win Super Bowl 2024 (the Super Bowl after the 2023 regular season). Here’s a look at the teams with the best current odds right now:

Take that in for a second. Vegas odds currently have the Lions as the NFC team with the fifth-best odds to win the Super Bowl. They’re on the same level as a Jaguars team that won a playoff game this year and may have a young, superstar quarterback. They’re above the Giants (+4000), who also won a playoff game. They’re significantly ahead of the reigning NFC North champ Vikings (+5000).

It is a bit curious to see the Packers still ahead of the Lions, especially with Aaron Rodgers’ unclear future and the Lions beating them with Rodgers anyways, but we’re nitpicking here. It’s uncharted territory for Lions fans right now, because at this point last year, the Lions literally had the worst Super Bowl odds.