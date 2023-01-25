Because the Seattle Seahawks opted not to do the Lions any favors in Week 18, we don’t have Detroit Lions football to cheer on this Conference Championship weekend. It’s not like they shot themselves in the foot by overlooking the game against Carolina and by starting off the season 1-6. I live oblivious to these truths and, instead, in an ignorant bliss where the Lions were wronged. Now that that’s out of the way, which team are you rooting for?

Question of the day: Which remaining playoff team are you rooting for?

My answer: For me, it’s the Cincinnati Bengals.

They have a good ambiance to their brand, and a lot of it parallels Detroit—a smaller market franchise often overlooked and equally often plagued by mediocrity finally. Now they’re making it out of the mud with a coach many wrote off to begin with. Joe Schiesty is so fun to watch, and I didn’t think the Bengals would make it back this far in the playoffs before the season, let alone looking even better than they did in 2021.

Honorable mention goes to the Philadelphia Eagles. Jalen Hurts is a guy who’s very easy to cheer for and such a great story of resilience through adversity. Plus, the Eagles have so many fun personalities on their team in guys like Jason Kelce, A.J. Brown, Darius Slay, and more.

I don’t have any strong opinions on the San Francisco 49ers this year. I used to love the Kansas City Chiefs during the Alex Smith era, but I can’t stand Patrick Mahomes, so the Chiefs land at the bottom of my list.

Your turn. Who are you rooting for to go all the way? Vote below and let us know your pick.