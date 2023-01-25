Ask POD: 2023 Detroit Lions offseason mailbag 1.0

You may have noticed that much of our “mailbag” content has moved over to our video and audio content, as we attempt to grow our podcast, Twitch, and YouTube communities.

That doesn’t mean we’ve forgotten about y’all. Many of you are the OGs and prefer written content, and we promise not to overlook that.

So during the offseason, in addition to our weekly podcast mailbags—and the eventual return of our Spotify Live sessions—we’ll be occasionally serving our website audience with written mailbags.

We ran several of these during last year’s offseason, but if you need a reminder, here’s how it works. You can submit your questions below in the comment section or via Twitter using the hashtag #AskPOD, and then over the next 24 hours, myself (Jeremy) and Erik Schlitt will pick out our favorites and answer them in a tag-team manner. We’ll keep the tone conversational and each gives our own perspectives.

We’ll try to do this as often as possible to keep you all engaged and part of the conversation.

Without further ado, let’s hear some questions!